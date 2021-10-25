Jonas Brothers the subject of Netflix’s first ‘Family Roast’

Katia Temkin

Over the years, you’ve probably seen all kinds of celebrities roasted on Comedy Central. Now Netflix is getting into the roast business, but with a new twist: A family — The Jonas Brothers — will be the victims of the roast.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will air November 23 on Netflix, hosted by SNL star Kenan Thompson. Among the musicians and stars who’ll be dissing Kevin, Nick and Joe are SNL‘s Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, and musicians John Legend and Niall Horan.

Netflix says the roast will also include sketches, songs, games and special guests.

