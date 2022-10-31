Jordin Sparks talks costumes and candy ahead of Monday’s Halloween-themed ‘DWTS’ number

ABC/Ben Hider

Jordin Sparks will spend part of Halloween on Monday in the ballroom, competing in Dancing with the Stars’ annual Halloween-themed episode. But back at home, she, son DJ and husband Dana are planning a Marvel Comics-themed group costume.

“DJ wants to be Miles Morales for Halloween,” Jordin says, referring to the character who is a different incarnation of Spider-Man in another universe.

“So, Spider-Man … I wanna be Spider-Gwen and then Dana would be Peter Parker,” she explains. Spider-Gwen is yet another incarnation of Spider-Man from another universe, while Peter Parker is, of course, the alter ego of the OG Spider-Man.

But the most important part of any kid’s Halloween costume is whether or not they can eat candy through it. Jordin says she’ll try to limit DJ’s sugar consumption this year, but she may not be successful.

“It’s like, ‘OK, you can have one piece right now,'” she tells ABC Audio. “[But] … on Halloween, he’ll probably get to have more.” She laughs, “And plus, they’re long nights! Halloween is long nights, so those sugar bursts kind of help. But I, like, space it out so that he’s not, like, wired super crazily.”

“He’s actually pretty good about that. He doesn’t really eat a lot of candy,” she says. However, she laughs, “He’s really looking forward to it this year! Maybe I just have to make sure he has a smaller bucket!”

Meanwhile, on Dancing with the Stars, Jordin and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, will do the tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Song” from The Nightmare Before Christmas. It streams on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

