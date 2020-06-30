Josh Gad helps reunite the cast of ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Josh Gad is already our favorite happy-go-lucky snowman, but in the last few months of this pandemic, he has quickly become one of our favorite people in general. The actor has spent months reuniting all our favorite casts to help raise money for various COVID relief charities.

This week, Gad was able to reunite the cast of ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ to help raise money for CORE. CORE provides financial relief when a food and beverage employee with children faces a health crisis, death or natural disaster. As the world faces the biggest pandemic in our lifetime, they continue to honor their mission by providing support to families affected by COVID-19!

Watch the new episode of ‘Reunited Apart’ below:

