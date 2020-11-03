Josh Groban pushes Radio City Music Hall residency to 2022

Back in May, Josh Groban rescheduled his residency shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall to April of 2021. Now fans are going to have to wait a little longer for his return to the legendary venue.

Josh was supposed to perform at the famed New York venue on June 20, September 26 and October 5 of this year. Those shows were then rescheduled to April 16, April 17 and April 15 of 2021. But now, Josh tweets, “Hi all! My Radio City Show residency has been rescheduled for Apr 7, 8, & 9, 2022.”

He goes on to explain that if fans are holding original tickets, but refunds are available. “The shows are going to be off the charts when they return!” he adds.

Josh’s residency, called Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show, kicked off on Valentine’s Day, February 14 of this year.

Meanwhile, you can see Josh perform at two upcoming full-production livestream concerts. The first, on November 26, will feature him performing songs from his new album, Harmony, which is coming out November 20. The second, on December 19, will mark his first-ever Christmas concert.

Visit JoshGroban.com to find out how to watch both those shows.

By Andrea Dresdale

