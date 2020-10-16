Josh Groban releases Robbie Williams' cover, "Angels"

Warner Records

Josh Groban has released his rendition of the 1997 Robbie Williams song, “Angels.”

The track is the second song Josh has shared off his upcoming new album Harmony, following his cover of “Impossible Dream.”

Both songs are now available as an instant download when you preorder Harmony, which comes out November 20.

Robbie showed his appreciation for Josh’s “Angels” cover on Twitter Thursday, writing, “God bless

@joshgroban x.”

Harmony will also include Josh’s renditions of Kenny Loggins’ “Celebrate Me Home,” Joni Mitchell‘s “Both Sides Now” — a duet with Sara Bareilles — plus Roberta Flack‘s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” Bonnie Raitt‘s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and Elvis Presley‘s “It’s Now or Never.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.