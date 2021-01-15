Josh Groban releasing deluxe version of 'Harmony' next month

Reprise Records

Josh Groban is giving us all a little extra Harmony.

The singer has announced a deluxe version of his ninth studio album, released late last year, will be out February 26.

The expanded album will feature six additional classic covers, including Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “April Come She Will,” and a special guest performance from acclaimed German artist Helene Fischer performing with Josh on The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand by You.”

Josh will also be releasing his new single, “Angels,” on February 1, along with an accompanying music video.

As previously announced, Josh will perform a special Valentine’s Day livestream concert that starts February 14 at 5 p.m. PT. You can purchase tickets on Josh’s official website for $30, plus a $2 ticket fee.

Here’s the Harmony Deluxe track list:

“The World We Knew (Over and Over)”

“Angels”

“Celebrate Me Home”

“Shape of My Heart“ (Duet with Leslie Odom Jr.)

“Your Face”

“Both Sides Now” (Duet with Sara Bareilles)

“She”

“The Impossible Dream”

“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”

“It’s Now or Never”

“I Can’t Make You Love Me”

“The Fullest” (feat. Kirk Franklin)

“Nature Boy”

“I’ll Stand By You” (Duet with Helene Fischer)

“April Come She Will”

“I Can See Clearly Now”

“Con Los Años Que Me Quedan”

“Solitaire”

By Andrea Tuccillo

