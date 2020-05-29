Josh Groban sets online livestream concert for June 27, tickets on sale June 3

Josh Groban isn’t able to perform live in person for his fans, so he’s doing the next best thing.

On June 27 at 4 p.m. ET, Josh, his guitarist and piano player will perform a livestream concert of his greatest hits, fan favorites and new songs.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public June 3 at 4 p.m. ET via JoshGroban.com. VIP packages will include special merch options, including an official t-shirt, and $5 of each sale will go to Josh’s Find Your Light Foundation.

When you buy your ticket, you’ll get an access code to watch the livestream on Josh’s website; it’ll be accessible for 48 hours afterwards in case you can’t watch it live. Get all the details at JoshGroban.com.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown, Josh has been hosting watch parties of his concert films online with his fans, and also recording #ShowerSong performances, where he performs various tunes while standing in his shower — dry and fully-clothed, of course.

