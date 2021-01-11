Josh Groban to ring in Valentine's Day with intimate livestreamed concert

Andrew Eccles

Josh Groban will be spending Valentine’s Day with his fans. The four-time Grammy nominated singer announced Saturday that he will release an intimate livestream concert on the most romantic day of the year.

“Hey all. I know. Everyone is feeling SUPER ROMANTIC right now,” the 39-year-old singer started off on a sarcastic note. “But let’s plan ahead to warmer, fuzzier days and have a rip roarin’ valentines concert together K?”

Josh continued to tease his upcoming concert, adding, “This is gonna be the most fun set up we’ve done so far and gonna sing tons of songs I’ve rarely (or never!) done.”

“So spend A Night In (lol like we have a choice) with me and I’ll make some music and we’ll have some laughs and LORT KNOWS WE NEED BOTH,” he encouraged. “It’s meant to be.”

The livestream starts February 14 at 5 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased on Josh’s official website and cost $30, plus a $2 ticket fee.

Groban is also offering some bonus buys, where fans can purchase tickets and get their hands on exclusive goodies like signed lithographs or commemorative tees.

On top of that, on Sunday, Josh made a special pitch to sing to a very important pet: President-elect Joe Biden‘s rescue dog, Major.

Major — one of the Bidens’ two dogs — will become the first shelter dog to become First Pet, so before he steps a paw in the White House, he will be the lucky honoree of his very own “Indoguration.”

Josh, who lost his own beloved dog Sweeney not long ago, caught wind of the charity event and begged Biden in an Instagram story, “Please let me sing for this.”

It is unknown if the president-elect has taken Josh up on his offer.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.