JP & Julia, Lewis Capaldi, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay to sing on 'The Voice' finale

Chris Haston/NBC

As usual, the season finale of The Voice will be a star-studded extravaganza.

Taking place December 15, the two-hour show will feature performances by Lewis Capaldi, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, Keith Urban, and Dan + Shay.

The finale will also feature performances by The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend, who will do a holiday performance of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” featuring the top 20 contestants.

As for the guest stars, JP and Julia — the latter of whom was a mentor on The Voice earlier this season — will sing their Grammy-nominated tune “If the World Was Ending.” Lewis Capaldi will sing “Before You Go,” and Lauren Daigle will perform “You Say.”

Dan + Shay will sing “Take You Home for Christmas,” and Keith Urban will sing his duet with Pink, “One Too Many,” though it doesn’t appear as though Pink will be joining him.

Also on the bill: rapper Nelly and Jason Derulo.

The whole thing goes down Tuesday, December 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.