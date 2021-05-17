JP Saxe announces The Feelings Are Stupid tour

ï»¿Nirav Patel

JP Saxe is going to hit the road in support of his debut album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection.

The trek, called The Feelings Are Stupid tour, kicks off October 18 in San Diego, CA and is scheduled to wrap up November 18. Pre-sale tickets are on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT; you can sign up for the pre-sale code at jpsaxe.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 21.

Dangerous Levels of Introspection comes out June 25. It features JP’s Grammy-nominated duet with his girlfriend Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending,” as well as his duet with Maren Morris, “Line by Line,” and his most recent single, “Like That.”

Ahead of the album’s release, JP is nominated for five Juno Awards in his native Canada, as well as two iHeart Radio Awards.

