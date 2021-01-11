JP Saxe teaming with Maren Morris for new song, coming Wednesday

Sony Music Entertainment

Not content to sing with one super-talented female singer/songwriter, JP Saxe has teamed up with another one.

The Canadian singer/songwriter, who’s up for a Grammy for “If the World Was Ending,” his duet with his girlfriend Julia Michaels, will drop a new song this week that’s a duet with Maren Morris.

The song is called “Line by Line” and it’ll be out on noon on Wednesday. In a tweet, JP calls Maren “exceptionally incredible.”

Last week, the two appeared to be trading song lyrics on Twitter: JP tweeted, “The truth don’t scare me in a melody,” and tagged Maren. She responded with “immortalizing my sincerity” and tagged him.

This will be Maren’s first new song of 2021 after she topped the charts with award-winning hit “The Bones,” and it’s JP’s first single of the new year as well. He currently has a solo song out, too, titled “A Little Bit Yours.”

new song out this wednesday, noon est, with the exceptionally incredible @MarenMorris. pre save it now 🙂 #LineByLine https://t.co/DCy3rNfuw5 pic.twitter.com/mAUFveA6YI — JP Saxe (@jpsaxe) January 11, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

