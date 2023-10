An Italian mom is finally getting her home to herself. After years of having her forty-something year old sons mooching off her, a court has ruled she can evict them. The 75-year-old mom is retired and lives in an apartment, but most of her money is spent on taking care of her sons. She claims in the legal docs that they don’t even do chores. In kicking the boys out, the judge called the sons “big babies.” It’s normal for men in their 30s to live at home, but not in their 40s.