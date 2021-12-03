Juice Wrld and Justin Bieber team up for ‘Wandered to LA’

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Juice Wrld and Justin Bieber join forces for their new track “Wandered To LA,” released at the stroke of midnight.

On the new single, the two artists candidly sing about their experiences since wandering to Los Angeles, including living out their dreams, love, and drugs.

“I wandered to LA hoping to explore / Little did I’d know I’d find a little more,” Juice sings in the chorus, before adding in his opening verse, “Maybe it’s the love / Maybe it’s the drugs.”

Justin, who has also previously opened up about his past drug use, sings about how his relationship was affected but is “Thankful that we worked it out / We come so far.”

Prior to the song’s drop, a teaser trailer was released, which featured interviews from those in Juice’s camp discussing how the rapper had agreed to go to rehab before he died of an accidental overdose in December 2019. Bieber also shared his experiences with drugs in an attempt to encourage others who may be struggling to seek help.

“Wandered To LA” is the latest single released from Juice’s forthcoming posthumous album Fighting Demons, due out December 10.

On December 9, before the album’s release, Chicago will host the first ever Juice Wrld Day in Chicago. According to a press release, “the event will bring together a number of his closest family, friends, collaborators and fans for an immersive experience celebrating his life and music.” Attendees will also get a first look at Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, a documentary film focused on Juice’s life and death, which hits HBO Max December 16.

Tickets to Juice WRLD Day range from $35 to $99 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.