Julianne Hough set to join season 32 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host

Julianne Hough will join season 32 of Dancing with the Stars as a co-host, Good Morning America has confirmed.

She will co-host the hit dance competition show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who joined the show in season 31.

Hough makes her return to the show after competing as a pro for five seasons and acting as a judge for several seasons; she won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy in seasons 4 and 5.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return as judges. Len Goodman retired from Dancing with the Stars last year.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host,” Julianne shared in a statement obtained by GMA.

“The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” her statement continued. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

Hough expressed, “I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

News of Hough’s return to DWTS comes after Tyra Banks announced last week she was exiting the show to focus on her entrepreneurial endeavors.

Dancing with the Stars will return to Disney+ in the fall.

