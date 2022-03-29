Jungkook is the final member of BTS to test positive for COVID-19, tells fans he’s doing okay

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the final member of BTS to contract the virus. J-Hope, V﻿, ﻿RM﻿, ﻿Jin﻿,﻿ Jimin﻿ and﻿ Suga all previously tested positive for COVID-19.

﻿﻿NME obtained a statement from the band’s label, BigHit Music, that confirmed Jungkook’s diagnosis. The singer had tested negative for the virus when departing South Korea for Las Vegas on March 27. Jungkook then began experiencing discomfort in his throat and took a PCR and rapid test that returned positive results.

According to the statement, “Jungkook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine.”

It’s unknown if Jungkook will miss Sunday’s Grammy Awards. BTS is not only nominated for an award, but they are slated to perform, as well.

In addition, it is unclear if Jungkook’s illness means he will miss the sold-out Permission to Dance On Stage — Las Vegas concert series that runs April 8 to April 16. BigHit says his participation for both events “will be determined by the local COVID-19 regulations.”

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States,” the statement continued.

Jungkook also took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday and told fans in Korean that he is doing okay and that his symptoms are mild.

