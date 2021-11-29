Just let him “Adore You”: Harry Styles launches his Pleasing beauty line

Anthony Pham via Getty Images

Fans dying to get their hands on Harry Styles‘ new beauty line are in luck! Just in time for the holidays, Harry launched Pleasing’s online store that offers an array of stocking stuffers.

“I started Pleasing to collaborate with people who inspire me, and to explore ideas that go beyond music,” the Grammy winner announced Monday. “I hope you love it as much as I do. It’s for you, it’s just the beginning.”

So far, only five products for nails and skin are for sale. The polishes come in a pearl theme: a white color called Perfect Pearl, a black and blue hue called Inky Pearl, a pastel called Granny’s Pink Pearls and a top coat called Pearly Tops. Individual polishes are priced at $20 or a set of four goes for $65.

The “Adore You” singer has your eyes and lips covered with The Pleasing Pen, priced at $30. The pen, which has a steel ball roller on each end, is filled with two different serums meant to refresh and hydrate skin.

The singer also released the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, for $35, which bundles its moisturizing formula into little dissolving beads.

Pleasing’s website also takes an alternative approach when fans are redirected to its front page. Instead of showing off new arrivals or advertising a sale, it features a tranquil, black and white video of the ocean. Fans can either scroll down to view all the products or visit the website’s collections page.

Harry first announced his beauty line earlier this month, telling Dazed magazine that he wants his products to help consumers “feel beautiful” and create “little moments of joy” for them.

