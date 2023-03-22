“Justice”: ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland cleared of domestic violence charges

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Justin Roiland, the co-creator and voice star of the hit animated series Rick and Morty, has been cleared of domestic violence charges.

Orange County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Edds noted in a statement picked up by outlets, including Variety, “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Roiland’s career took a major hit after he was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit in an incident with a woman he was with back in January 2020.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, but Adult Swim, which airs Rick and Morty; Hulu, which runs his show Solar Opposites; and 20th Animation, which produces his series Koala Man, all severed ties with him.

The 42-year-old made mention of that in a lengthy social media post he captioned “Justice.”

Roiland said in part he was thankful the charges were dismissed, adding, “I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

He expressed, “Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.'”

He concluded, “That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.