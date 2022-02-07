Justin Bieber becomes first artist to have 10 songs amass over one billion Spotify streams

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Justin Bieber is the GOAT of Spotify, according to the latest record he broke on the streaming service.

Music watchdog Chart Data recently announced the “Ghost” singer is officially “the first artist in Spotify history to have a milestone ten tracks earn over 1 billion streams each.” Among Justin’s most-streamed songs are his “Despcacito” collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, as well as “Sorry,” “What Do You Mean?,” “Love Yourself” and “I Don’t Care,” featuring Ed Sheeran.

Justin eclipsed Post Malone for the Spotify title; Posty had eight songs amass over a billion streams back in September, according to Chart Data.

The news comes as Justin helped his “STAY” collaborator, The Kid LAROI, make chart history in his native Australia. According to Billboard, their smash hit has spent its 16th week atop the ARIA singles chart, which is the Australian version of the Hot 100. It now becomes the song with the second-most weeks at number one, coming behind Tones And I‘s “Dance Monkey,” which spent a whopping 24 weeks in the top spot.

