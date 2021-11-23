Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish & Olivia Rodrigo among leading nominees for 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Rory Kramer

The Grammy Awards are going big this year: For the first time, there are 10 nominees in each of the so-called Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

The leading nominee for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards is jazz artist Jon Batiste with 11, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., both with eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, both with seven.

The nominees for Record of the Year include “I Still Have Faith in You,” the comeback single by Swedish icons ABBA, as well as Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett‘s duet “I Get a Kick Out of You.” Other nominees in that category are Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA.

Best New Artist nominees include Olivia, The Kid LAROI, Glass Animals, Billie Eilish’s brother FINNEAS, and Saweetie. Album of the Year nominees include Justin Bieber’s Justice, Taylor Swift‘s Evermore, Lil Nas X’s Montero, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s Love For Sale.

Nominees for Song of the Year — an award that goes to songwriters only — include Olivia’s “drivers license” and Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits,” as well as “Leave the Door Open,” “Happier Than Ever,” “Kiss Me More” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name.)”

Of note, BTS secured their second Grammy nomination: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for “Butter.” Also of note: JAY-Z is now the most Grammy-nominated artist in history, with 83 nods total. He was previously tied with Quincy Jones with 80. His nods come for his guest appearances on albums by Kanye West and the late rapper DMX.

The Grammy Awards will air January 21 on CBS. Here are the nominees in the main categories:

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna,

Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)



Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

‘Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.