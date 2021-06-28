Justin Bieber caught on video telling fans to stop gathering at his apartment

Rory Kramer

Justin Bieber is accustomed to crowds following him when he makes public appearances, but when those same crowds start showing up at his house, he puts his foot down.

A TikTok user posted video over the weekend of Justin outside his apartment building in Brooklyn, NY asking a crowd of fans who’d gathered there to go away — politely.

“I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live,” Justin, wearing a red sweatsuit and a beanie, tells the fans. “And I don’t appreciate you guys being here.”

“You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave,” he added. He also declined to give a hug to one fan who asked for one.

It’s not clear when the video was taken; Justin’s Instagram seems to indicate that he and his wife Hailey are in Greece.

Page Six reports this isn’t the first time that Justin has told fans in New York to beat it. In October 2020, the paper notes, he was seen in a now-expired Instagram Story asking fans, “How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment?”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.