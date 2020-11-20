Justin Bieber confesses he's upset by the media using unflattering photos of him

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Justin Bieber, like many people, doesn’t enjoy seeing unflattering photos of himself. But, unlike most people, he can’t delete them off a camera because they’re the first images that come up when you Google him.

On Thursday, the “Holy” singer opened up about how frustrated it makes him feel to constantly see those photos, which were taken at his red carpet event for the January premiere of his YouTube documentary series Justin Bieber: Seasons, because they’re a reminder of a time where he was very sick.

Venting on his Instagram stories, Bieber explained, “I don’t know what the algorithm is for why certain photos come up, but this is so frustrating considering that I took a lot of time to get healthy.”

“This was a time where I was really unhealthy. I was battling Lyme disease,” the artist furthered, adding that he looks “disheveled” and pale because he was “obviously going through a tough time.”

The Grammy winner noted that, because the photos are recent, that could be a reason why they are still circulated. Still, he’s hoping that the media steps away from using those shots now that he’s recovering from Lyme disease and physically looks healthier.

“There are so many new photos that I’ve serviced to the media and they continue to use these photos,” Bieber fumed. “It’s frustrating me.”

In early January, Bieber responded to rumors about his sallow appearance and announced in a since-deleted Instagram post, “I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

“It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease, and I will be back and better than ever,” he vowed.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.