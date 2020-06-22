Justin Bieber denies sexual abuse allegations and provides proof

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music

Justin Bieber is setting the record straight on the sexual abuse allegations against him.

On Saturday, two women accused the 26-year-old pop star of sexual assault. The first woman, named Danielle, claimed that the incident occurred in 2014, while the other, Kadi, claimed to have had a similar experience a year later in 2015.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday night, Bieber defended himself against the “rumors” saying that there is “no truth” to them. Pertaining to the first woman’s claims specifically, he provided “proof” that it was impossible for him to have done such a thing.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife [Hailey Bieber] and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” he began.

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel,” he continued. “I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

The “Yummy” singer then proceeded tweet links to articles, screenshots of emails and tweets, and pictures of receipts that would corroborate his story. He even invited press to fact-check him by confirming with the Four Seasons regional manager that he was not on the property during the night in question.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” Bieber explained in a final tweet. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

By Danielle Long