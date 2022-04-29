Justin Bieber drops new single, “Honest,” and snowy video featuring Don Toliver

Def Jam Recordings

After teasing it earlier this week with a goofy teaser video called “I Feel Funny,” Justin Bieber has now officially dropped his new single, “Honest,” featuring Houston rapper Don Toliver.

Speaking to Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 about why he collaborated with Toliver, Justin explains, “I just love his melodies…he has a really amazing cadence to his songs and his music. And I’m just a genuine fan. He’s very unique. And he just is himself. And that’s what I love about any artist that can just has a lane and does what they do and does it well.”

In the video, Justin and Toliver, along with two women, ride snowmobiles through mountains and hang out in the snowy woods, wearing a variety of fabulous puffer coats. In one James Bond-ish moment, a man in black starts shooting at them, but the woman riding with Justin on the back of the snowmobile takes him out.

Lyrically, the song seems to be another tribute to Justin’s love for his wife, Hailey: “You’re modest, I like it/You stay down and you the baddest/You kept it real with me from jump” he sings. “I like that hazel on you/I look straight in your eyes, holy matrimony.”

When Toliver comes in, he raps about “me and JB smoking skunk” and hands Justin what appears to be a joint, from which he takes a hit. The clip ends with Toliver, Justin and the two women sitting around a fire in the snowy woods, smoking.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

