Justin Bieber giving fans and touring crew access to free therapy

Justin Bieber’s music may already be considered therapeutic to some, but the singer is taking things one step further to ensure fans prioritize their mental health.

Justin, who’s currently on his Justice world tour, is teaming with BetterHelp to provide free access to therapy to his fans and his touring crew.

With the partnership, his entire 250-plus-person tour family will receive 18 months of free access via BetterHelp’s online therapy platform. Justin and BetterHelp are also offering a free month of therapy to his millions of fans, which they can use or share with a friend or family member.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” Justin says in a statement. “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

To sign up for access to the one month of free therapy, go to BetterHelp.com/JustinBieber.

