Justin Bieber goes into uncle mode when holding Jason Kennedy’s newborn son

It’s no secret Justin Bieber adores babies and wants a family of his own, but for now he’s content with cuddling his friends’ newborns.

In a series of sweet snaps, the “Ghost” singer is seen bonding with friend Jason Kennedy‘s baby boy, Ryver Rhodes. “LOVE YOU RYVER 4 LIFE I WILL PROTECT YOU!,” Justin captioned the photos of the two cuddling on the couch.

Justin then returned with more photos that showed him grinning as he bottle fed the infant. “More pictures of me and mister RYVER RHODES KENNEDY,” he captioned the pic.

Kennedy previously designated Justin as Ryver’s uncle and it appears the “Peaches” singer is taking his new title very seriously.

As for when Justin and wife ﻿Hailey Bieber ﻿will have kids of their own, the two have refused to provide a timeline. The couple wed in 2018 and have been open about their desire to have kids, which has caused them to weather pregnancy rumors now and again — most recently following the 2022 Grammy Awards, when Hailey wore a flowing white Saint Laurent dress to the event. The dress’ loose fit sparked rumors that Hailey was hiding a baby bump, but the model shut down the rumors.

Justin previously said he’s “not in a rush” to start a family and his comments were supported by Hailey’s recent interview with ﻿WSJ﻿, in which she remarked, “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

