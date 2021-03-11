Justin Bieber has spoken: "Crocs with socks is definitely the move"

Ryan Good

Justin Bieber is once again teaming up with Crocs to release a new product collaboration, and this time, he’s incorporating another accessory into the look.

The new shoe, available March 15, is called The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew house Classic Clog 2, drew house being Justin’s own fashion label. It features a lavender Classic Clog, a logo on the back strap, and customized Jibbitz charms. But it also comes bundled with a pair of tall white drew house-brand socks. And yes, you’re supposed to wear them together.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” says Justin in a statement. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”

The first Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew house collection was released in October of last year and sold out worldwide. This new collab, which costs $70, will launch in limited quantities via thehouseofdrew.com in the United States and China on March 15.

Then, you’ll be able to buy them at Crocs.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 16 in the U.S., and at various Crocs e-commerce channels in Europe and Asia.

Dropping my second collab with @Crocs and @drewhouse on 3.16.2021. You know I rock my Crocs with socks so this time they’re included 🐊🧦 #JBxCrocs pic.twitter.com/WlBON7wZ6Y — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 11, 2021

