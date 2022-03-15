Justin Bieber is “probably more traumatized” than wife Hailey after her recent health scare

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

After Hailey Bieber was taken to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms last week, her husband Justin Bieber “never left her side,” a source close to the singer tells People.

Hailey suffered a small blood clot in her brain, but she “recovered completely within a few hours,” she later wrote on social media. But when it first happened, the source tells People, “There was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her and he never left her side.”

“He was saying that he can’t lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available,” the source adds. “He would’ve done anything to help her. It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters.”

And even though Hailey is now fine — and even attended Justin’s concert on Sunday — the source says Justin is “probably more traumatized than she is” by the experience.

“He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time…and that he needs to appreciate her every day,” the source dished. “He’s going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up.”

Justin praised Hailey on Instagram for being a trouper, captioning a photo of them together, “Can’t keep this one down.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.