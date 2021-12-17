Justin Bieber is teaming with Vespa for an “unexpected” 2022 project

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber has teamed up with some major brands in his career, from Balenciaga to Tim Hortons. His latest partnership, with the Italian scooter company Vespa, will be unveiled in February.

The partnership has led to what’s described as “one of the most unexpected and exciting collaborations of 2022,” which will celebrate “style and design.”

In a statement, Justin says, “My fans know how much I love sports: skateboarding, hockey, basketball, BMX. I’ve always been drawn to that mix of style, grace and speed. I’m excited to put my spin on the iconic Italian design of Vespa.”

Sounds like Justin may be designing his own signature Vespa scooter. And maybe, given his manager’s name, that new design will be called the Justin Bieber “Scooter Braun” Scooter. We’ll just have to wait until next year to find out.

