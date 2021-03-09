Justin Bieber, JP Saxe,The Weeknd, Celine Dion score Juno Awards nominations

ABC

Snubbed by the Grammys, The Weeknd finally got his due during the nominations for the 2021 Juno Awards.

The Weekend scored a leading six nominations for the Canadian Grammy equivalent, including Single, Album and Artist of the Year. Justin Bieber, meanwhile, got five nominations, including Album of the Year, for Changes. JP Saxe also scored five nominations, including Single of the Year, thanks to his hit single with Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending.”

Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara are both nominated for Songwriter of the Year, as is JP Saxe and The Weeknd. Alanis is also up for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for her latest, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Shawn Mendes only received one nod, in the Juno Fan Choice category, where he’s up against The Weeknd, JP Saxe, Justin Bieber and others.

O.G. Canadian superstar Celine Dion scored three Juno nominations, including album of the year for Courage. She now has a career total 75 Juno nominations.

The International Album of the Year category includes Harry Styles‘s Fine Line and Taylor Swift‘s folklore.

The 2021 Juno Awards will be held virtually and air on the CBC network on May 16.

By Andrea Dresdale

