Justin Bieber jumps on his personal “song of the summer”: Wizkid’s “Essence”

Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records

Remember when Justin Bieber jumped on the remix of “Despacito,” and helped drive the Latin pop track to a record-setting run at number one? Well, he may be about to do something similar for the Afrobeats genre.

Justin has joined Nigerian singer Wizkid — whom you may remember from his appearance on Drake‘s number-one hit, “One Dance” — for a remix of his hit “Essence.”

“Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer,” Justin wrote on Instagram. “‘Essence’ remix out now.”

The new version of “Essence” will appear on the deluxe version of Wizkid’s album Made in Lagos, due out August 27. The original version has been a popular music clip on Instagram and TikTok.

