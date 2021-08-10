Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson to perform at Shaquille O’Neal’s Las Vegas charity event

Rory Kramer

Shaquille O’Neal is hosting a charity event in Las Vegas and he’s tapped some stars to participate that are almost as big as he is.

Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg will all perform at “The Event,” which will raise money for Shaq’s charity Foundation. The Foundation was created to help underserved youth in Las Vegas and Atlanta, and is partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.

Tickets for the inaugural gala, scheduled for October 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, go on sale today via AXS.com/ShaqEvent2021.

“I’m honored to have so many people in the Las Vegas community and beyond, join our efforts to help underserved youth.” said O’Neal in a statement.

He adds, “We are proud to create an inclusive event, one that everyone can be a part of, from the more approachable concert ticket options to the higher-priced table sponsorships. Together, we can provide opportunities and resources for the kids who need them the most.”

