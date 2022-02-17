Justin Bieber launches ﻿Justice in Action ﻿global initiative to coincide with world tour

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vega

Justin Bieber kicks off his Justice World Tour on Friday. Ahead of his return to the stage, the “Ghost” singer hopes to inspire his fans to get involved in criminal justice reform with his Justice in Action global initiative.

Justin has teamed with Propeller, which focuses on social justice, to encourage fans to make positive changes on the local level. Justin’s tour will provide fans the opportunity to sign petitions, register to vote, sign up to volunteer, and connect them to organizations that strive for a better world. In addition, he’ll also raise money for and encourage fans to donate to the Generosity Foundation, which is working with the REFORM Alliance to transform the criminal justice system, and with the Natural Resources Defense Council to tackle climate change.

The organization LIVE FREE, which also focuses on criminal justice reforms, will also be present at Justin’s shows to offer fans a chance at free tickets by “participating in live trainings in select cities, focused on ending injustice in their communities,” per the official release.

Justin’s end goal is to inspire his millions of fans to get involved and work toward a better future for all. His tour kicks off in San Diego this Friday, February 18 and wraps with a March 25 show in Krakow, Poland, in 2023.

Each stop on Justin’s tour also will offer the chance for one lucky fan to win a free VIP ticket upgrade. In addition, all concertgoers will be able to enter to win a meet-and-greet with the Grammy winner in Paris, when he takes over Accor Arena show next year.

