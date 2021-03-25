Justin Bieber launches Official Live Performance marathon on VEVO

Courtesy VEVO

While we can’t see Justin Bieber in concert just yet, he’s providing us with live performances courtesy of VEVO.

Justin is kicking off a VEVO Official Live Performance marathon with a rendition of “Hold On,” from his new album, Justice. It’s the first of four videos which will be released over the next week: “Anyone,” “Holy” and “Lonely” will follow.

“I loved working with VEVO to create these Official Live Performances,” says Justin in a statement. “VEVO has been part of all of my video releases since the beginning, and I feel so blessed to have them championing me for over a decade.”

Justin was one of the top 10 Worldwide Most Watched Artists on the streaming platform last year; his clip for “Yummy” came in at number-two on VEVO’s most watched global video chart for 2020.

By Andrea Dresdale

