Justin Bieber leads nods for MTV EMAs, Doja Cat & Lil Nas X are right behind him

Rory Kramer

Justin Bieber, who was the leading nominee for the MTV VMAs earlier this year, has now pulled off the same accomplishment for this year’s MTV EMAs, the MTV European Music Awards.

Justin landed eight nods, including two for Song of the Year for his hits “Peaches” and his Kid LAROI collab, “Stay.” Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have six nominations each, followed by The Kid LAROI, Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran, who each have five.

The Best Artist category includes Justin, Doja and Nas, plus Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.

The Best Video category includes the clips for Ed’s “Bad Habits,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Wild Side” by Normani and Cardi B, Taylor Swift‘s “Willow,” “Kiss Me More” by Doja and SZA, and Justin, for “Peaches.

The MTV EMAs will air live from Budapest, Hungary on November 14 at 3 p.m ET. You can vote at mtvema.com through November 10.

Here are the nominees:

Best artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best song

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber — “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber — “Stay”

Best video

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber — “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift — “willow”

Best collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira — “Girl Like Me”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) — “Leave the Door Open”

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber — “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears” (remix)

Best U.S. act

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best new

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Best electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best hip hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

Twice

Biggest fans

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for good

Billie Eilish — “Your Power”

Demi Lovato — “Dancing With the Devil”

girl in red — “Serotonin”

H.E.R. — “Fight For You”

Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.