Justin Bieber marks 4th wedding anniversary with Hailey Bieber: “Thanks for making me better in every way”

Justin Bieber sweetly celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Hailey Bieber.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, took to social media to honor each other. Justin shared an intimate black-and-white photo of himself and Hailey cuddling with their puppy.

“Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way,” he captioned the adorable snap.

As for Hailey, she shared a throwback photo from their wedding and flashes of their life since tying the knot. “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known,” she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Calling Justin the “love of my life,” she closed the tribute by writing, “Thank God for you.”

The model also revealed Tiffany & Co. celebrated their anniversary by presenting them with matching, diamond-encrusted lock bracelets. “These make a beautiful gift!” Hailey gushed while sharing a snap of herself and Justin holding hands in a way that shows off their new bling.

She also shared an additional post to her Instagram, where fans could catch a better glimpse of her and Justin’s new bangles. “My new favorite forever piece,” she noted in the caption.

The lovebirds wed in a Manhattan courthouse in September 2018 before holding a more traditional ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

