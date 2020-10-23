'Justin Bieber: Next Chapter' premieres on YouTube Oct. 30

If you’ve already been through Justin Bieber‘s Seasons, get ready for his Next Chapter.

That’s the name of the new YouTube Originals documentary that chronicles the star’s life today. Debuting later this month, the 30-minute doc will feature Justin having what’s described as “raw” conversations about everything from his personal life, to quarantine, to his experiences with fame.

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter premieres October 30 at noon ET on Justin’s Official YouTube Channel.

“Connecting with fans and bringing them into my life is really important to me,” Justin says in a statement. “I’m excited to catch up with them and to share the progress I’m making, the new music I’m working on, and what I’m excited about for the future.”

In the trailer, we hear someone say to Justin, “You seem like your best self right now.”

“Right,” he replies.

The voice off screen then says, “How did we get here?”

The trailer then launches into Justin talking about the emotional wringer he went through earlier in his life, to his spiritual contentment now. He even see him getting tested for COVID-19, swimming, kissing wife Hailey Bieber, handing out with friends and his team, recording his new songs “Lonely” and “Holy,” and shooting hoops.

“People love a happy ending,” says Justin.

Justin Bieber’s first YouTube Originals project, Seasons, premiered earlier this year. The 10-episode docu-series scored the title of most-viewed premiere ever of a YouTube Original series in its first week.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.