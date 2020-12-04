Justin Bieber opens up about the online abuse he and wife Hailey experience "on a day to day"

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Justin Bieber on Thursday shared a brief glance of the online harassment he and wife Hailey endure on a daily basis.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the “Lonely” singer discussed a recent example that involved so-called fans of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez planning to “bombard” Hailey with disparaging remarks during her upcoming livestream.

Bieber shared the video of a woman gleefully announcing, “Hailey Baldwin is doing a Live, right, where she’s talking about herself, 20 questions with Justin Bieber. This is the time where they will not be turning off comments!”

The hater then directs her followers to “bombard” Hailey with messages that say “Jelena” and “Selena is better.”

“Go after her, please, let’s all go after her,” the bully encourages.

Justin says he decided to share the video “so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.” He added, “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right”

In a follow up story, the Grammy-winner advised, “A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real JOY,” and encouraged fans to “uplift and add value to people.”

Hailey later shared her thoughts on the matter. While she said she normally ignores the haters, this time, she needed to take a stand for her mental health.

“It has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad,” the 24-year-old model remarked. “I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

As for the troll, Baldwin said that she hopes she finds “love, peace and happiness in this life!”

By Megan Stone

