Justin Bieber partners with T-Mobile for New Year’s Eve livestream concert

PRNewsfoto/Def Jam Recordings

Justin Bieber is ready to say goodbye to 2020 with a bang.

The singer is teaming up with T-Mobile to host a livestream concert on New Year’s Eve. The show kicks off Thursday, December 31 at 7:15 p.m PT/10:15 p.m. ET, with Justin’s performance beginning at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” Justin says in a statement. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

Fans across the globe can purchase access to T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber for $25 at JustinBieberNYE.com. T-Mobile customers have the chance to score free tickets to the event through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by heading to JustinBieberNYE.com starting Tuesday, December 8 at 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.