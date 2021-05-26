Justin Bieber performing at Canada’s 50th annual Juno Awards

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller

Justin Bieber is performing next month at his native Canada’s 50th annual Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys, marking the first time he’s appeared at the ceremony in over 10 years, the CBC reports.

Justin is also nominated for five awards this year, including album of the year and pop album of the year, for Changes, single of the year for “Intentions,” featuring Quavo, artist of the year, and the Juno fan choice award.

The last time Justin attended the Junos was back in 2010, when he performed a then-new version of his hit “Baby” with fellow Canadian Drake.

Justin has won seven Junos to date.

The 50th annual Juno Awards will be broadcast throughout Canada on Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will air globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos. The show will also be livestreamed on CBC Music’s TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

