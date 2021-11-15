Justin Bieber planning to visit over 20 countries for his Justice world tour

RBMG/Def Jam Recordings

Justin Bieber hasn’t toured in nearly five years. So to make it up to his fans, he announced a blitz of new dates Monday for his long-awaited Justice world tour. His global trek has ballooned to almost 100 dates before it wraps up in 2023.

In all, the “Peaches” singer plans to visit over 20 countries when his tour launches on February 18, 2022 at the Pechanga Arena San Diego in California.

Justin’s 52-date North American leg of the tour wraps June 24, with a final show planned in Milwaukee. After that, he’ll hit the pause button and recharge for the whole month of July before crossing the pond to resume operations in Europe, starting with an August 3 performance in Denmark.

Justin also has pit stops planned in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Israel, Australia and New Zealand. He’ll release dates for his Asian and Middle Eastern tour dates at a later time.

Tickets for Justin’s tour can be purchased on his official website.

Justin’s tour was initially scheduled for last year, in support of his 2020 album, Changes, but was later pushed back to this summer before ultimately being rescheduled to 2022. It was renamed the Justice world tour in celebration of his most recent album.

The Grammy winner’s last outing was his Purpose world tour, which ran from 2016 to 2017.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.