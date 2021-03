RBMG/Def Jam Recordings

Justin Bieber is taking over Good Morning America.

The ABC morning show revealed Tuesday that Justin will debut a “special” new music video and perform songs from his new album, JUSTICE.

On Friday’s show, the day of his album release, the singer will unveil the music video for a yet-to-be-disclosed song.

Justin will give two performances: one on Monday, March 22, and the other on Wednesday, March 24.

By Andrea Tuccillo

