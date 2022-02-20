Justin Bieber postpones Sunday show in Las Vegas due to positive COVID-19 test

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber‘s show in Las Vegas tonight, part of his Justice World Tour, has been postponed due to positive COVID results “within the Justice tour family,” according to an announcement.

“Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority,” the announcement continued. The show will now take place on Tuesday, June 28; tickets for the original show will be honored.

Reps for Justin confirmed to Variety that Justin himself has tested positive. It’s not clear how many other members of the party are affected.

“In these unprecedented times, we have to go through the motions and ensure that the safety of our crew is at the upmost importance,” the caption on the announcement read.

The Justice World Tour, featuring Jaden Smith and TEO, launched Friday in San Diego and is set to run through March of 2023, visiting 20 different countries in 13 months, including Brazil, Chile, South Africa, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.

