Justin Bieber reveals the one place he won't get a 'Justice' tattoo

While Justin Bieber’s torso is pretty much covered in tattoos, the singer says there’s one place on his body where he won’t be putting any ink.

On SiriusXM Hits 1 Wednesday, Justin told a fan he might get a new tattoo to commemorate his new album, Justice, but his hands are off limits.

“Maybe I’ll get like a small peach on my body somewhere,” he said, a reference to his song, “Peaches,” featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar.

When questioned on where he’d find space for the new ink, Justin replied, “I promised myself, like I didn’t want to get tattoos on your hands. And so I don’t think I’m gonna get tattoos on my hands. Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands; I don’t know,”

He did, however, admit that his feet and legs would be options for more ink.

