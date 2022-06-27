Justin Bieber seen in public for first time following Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Justin Bieber appears to be on the mend and was spotted in public for the first time since announcing he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

TMZ snapped photos of the “Ghost” singer out and about with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The two had spent the past few weeks in the Bahamas, presumably to allow Justin privacy while he recovered.

The outlet caught the two deboarding their plane in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner was wearing sunglasses, a baseball cap and a hoodie with its hood up. As for Hailey, she had her hair done up in a messy bun, and was wearing sunglasses and an oversized leather jacket.

The couple didn’t go straight home from the airport, instead grabbing some sushi at West Hollywood’s Sushi Park before continuing on their way.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological complication caused by the chickenpox virus, which can reactivate as shingles later in life as it stays dormant in one’s system after initial infection. The Mayo Clinic says Ramsay Hunt is caused when a shingles rash breaks out near one’s ear. The rash can trigger facial paralysis, which is what Justin has.

The “Cold Water” singer shared a video earlier this month that showed how the syndrome affected the right side of his face. “This eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he revealed. Justin has since called off the remainder of his North American tour dates in order to heal.

At this time, the European leg of his Justice World Tour is still going forward, with it resuming July 31 in

