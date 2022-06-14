Justin Bieber shares health update after revealing Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber is leaning on his faith as he deals with his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram Stories Monday night, Justin gave fans an update on how he’s been feeling since revealing on Friday that he’s been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin,” he began. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

“I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms,” the “Honest” singer continued. “This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”

The update comes after Justin shared his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis, which caused partial facial paralysis and resulted in the singer postponing his tour.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological complication caused by the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

Dr. Leah Croll, MD, neurovascular fellow at NYU Langone Health, told ABC News, “Eventually, later on in life, the virus can reactivate and cause something like Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Certain situations that can be stressful…[and] other illnesses can trigger it. Sometimes, we don’t know why it happens.”

