Justin Bieber shaves off his controversial dreadlocks

After sparking controversy by styling his hair into dreadlocks, Justin Bieber is changing up his look again.

The “Peaches” singer took to Instagram Sunday to debut a newly shaved head in a photo of himself and wife Hailey Bieber lounging in what appears to be a restaurant booth.

Choosing not to reference the controversy, Justin simply captioned the snap, “Happy Sunday.”

His wife gave her seal of approval in the comment section, reacting with a single blushing while smiling emoji.

Meanwhile, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder applauded the new look, reacting with “SHAAAAAAAVED BRUH” and with the Vulcan salute emoji.

On his Instagram stories, Justin shared an additional look at his new appearance, posting a black-and-white photo of himself running a hand over his shaved head.

Prior to debuting his new ‘do, the “Sorry” singer had been accused of cultural appropriation for wearing his hair in locs, leading fans to plead with him to do away with the polarizing style.

This isn’t the first time the “Sorry” singer traded his locs for a buzz cut. After coming under similar criticism for his hairstyle in 2016, Justin also shaved his head.

