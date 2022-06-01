Justin Bieber teases new Tim Horton’s cold brew: “Nobody puts their lips on the Biebs Brew before this guy”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Justin Bieber is back at it again with Tim Horton’s — the Canadian equivalent of Dunkin’ — and dropped the first commercial teasing his new cold brew offering that’s appropriately named Biebs Brew.

The hilarious commercial, which dropped Wednesday, shows just how excited the Grammy winner is to finally taste the new menu item. The commercial opens with Justin staring intently at glass jar filled with the first batch of Biebs Brew and a Tim Horton’s employee named Pam asking why he hasn’t gone home.

Justin firmly replies, “I haven’t tried the final product,” so he cannot leave because his job isn’t done.

Pam tries to persuade the “Ghost” singer against waiting because cold brew takes longer to make than your average cup of coffee, explaining, “It takes 16 hours for it to steep before it’s ready.” She adds Tim Horton’s plans on calling him back in about 15 hours so he can be first to taste it.

“Yeah, not a chance I let someone put their lips on the Biebs Brew before this guy,” Justin argues, adding, “I’m a stayin'” as he gets cozy in an office chair.

The two part ways while sharing awkward good nights, with Justin shouting to the employee that he loves her.

“I love you, too,” she giggles. “I’m glad you said it first!”

Justin’s all new Biebs Brew — which comes with a limited-edition French vanilla flavoring — drops June 6.

This isn’t his first collaboration with Tim Horton’s. Last year, the singer teamed with the chain to make his own Timbits, which is their name for doughnut holes, and dubbed them Timbiebs. That partnership was a smash and even sparked some head-scratching headlines when ecstatic customers tried reselling them for thousands of dollars on eBay.

