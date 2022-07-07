Justin Bieber to debut exclusive track in ‘Free Fire﻿’ in-game universe

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Although we’re unable to see Justin Bieber live in concert at this time, that’s not stopping him from putting on a virtual reality show.

Garena has teamed with the “Peaches” hitmaker to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Free Fire game. The platform is reportedly pulling out all the stops to get fans excited for the milestone event — and that includes a special collaboration with Justin.

“I’m excited to partner with Garena Free Fire to have this opportunity to entertain my fans across the globe,” he raved. “This collaboration with Free Fire has allowed us to explore various dimensions in which we can integrate my music with games and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy what we have worked hard on behind the scenes.”

Justin will not only step up for a in-game performance, set for August 27, he will also debut an exclusive track just for the game’s anniversary.

Not only that, Garena is making it possible for players to dress their avatars up in new outfits and enjoy some custom emotes to dance along to the Grammy winner’s music. That’s not all, though — players can also take on some minigames and win a chance to perform with Justin’s avatar on the virtual stage.

Garena teased there will be more exciting announcements to come in the following weeks.

Free Fire is a battle royale, first-person shooter game, and is one of the top gaming apps on the iOS and Android stores. The game set a record in August 2021 for having the most global players online in a single day — over 150 million.

