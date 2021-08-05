Justin Bieber upset at media’s use of photos that make him look “sick and unwell”

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Justin Bieber has a message for the media: Stop using unflattering photos of him.

On his Instagram Story, Justin posted a photo of himself from the 2020 premiere of his YouTube documentary Seasons, sporting a backwards baseball cap, longer hair and a mustache. He captioned it, “I’m still in shock we are still using those photos of me, I’m telling [you], media wants to pick bad photos of me to make it look like I’m not okay.”

He followed that up with a collage of four pictures of himself, including another one that appears to be from the same 2020 event. He has an animated finger pointing to that one, along with the caption, “There have been countless photo and oppertunities [sic] for media to pick up other photos. But they still run with this one to make me look sick and unwell, it’s not right.”

He then posted the following message, perhaps related to the photo issue: “Understand that there are people in your life that don’t want you to thrive, and sometimes that is a hard pill to swallow. Sometimes the people you love the most will be jealous of you. All we can do is forgive them and set the appropriate boundaries.”

Justin lodged a similar complaint back in November, posting on his Instagram Story, “I don’t know what the algorithm is for why certain photos come up. But this is so frustrating considering that I took a lot of time to get healthy and I feel as though people try to legitimately sabotage me.”

He continued, “This was a time where I was really unhealthy,… was obviously going through a tough time, but it’s like, these are the photos that the media tries to run with.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.