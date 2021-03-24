Justin Bieber visits California prison for faith-based mission work

Justin Bieber turned heads on Tuesday as he visited a California state prison for religious reasons.

TMZ reports that the “Holy” singer invited his pastor to accompany him on a visit to the California State Prison of L.A. County. The intent of their visit was to talk to prisoners about their faith and to support the system’s faith-based programs.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Bieber’s visit to TMZ and noted the event went smoothly. In addition, all COVID-19 protocols were followed to protect the health and safety of the inmates.

Justin’s visit, described as “brief,” was signed off on by the warden, but no further information was released. It’s not known how many inmates Justin and his pastor spoke with, or whether or not he also gave them a private performance.

Justin’s visit came soon after he and wife Hailey Baldwin returned from a vacation to Turks and Caicos.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.